Oliver chosen top baby name at Mayo Clinic Health System for 2022 Published 10:42 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Oliver is known as the descendant of the ancestor. That name also will be known for being the most popular among new parents overall at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin in 2022. Oliver takes over top billing from Cooper, which was the most chosen name last year, according to a press release.

There was again a three-way tie for the top female name chosen in 2022. Grace, Lillian and Eloise were the most selected female names by parents this year. Amelia, Kinsley and Harper tied for the top names last year.

The Family Birth Center in Austin stayed busy in 2022, having the third-most delivered babies among all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

This year also marked the opening of the newly remodeled birth center in Austin. Ten new delivery rooms were unveiled for families to remain in the same location for triage, labor, delivery and postpartum care. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin also was named one of the best hospitals in the U.S. in 2022, according to Newsweek.

Other birthing statistics from 2022 include:

There were 14 more female babies born than males in 2022. In 2021, it was only four.

That’s the second year in a row more girls have been delivered than boys.

January was the busiest month in terms of deliveries at Mayo Clinic Health System. April had been the busiest month for three consecutive years prior to 2022.

The least busy month in 2022 was April.

The heaviest baby delivered in 2022 was 10 pounds, 8 ounces.

Henry is the top boy’s name chosen throughout all Mayo Clinic Health System locations. The top girl’s name is Emma.

Oliver is third in male names chosen nationwide. Grace, Lillian and Eloise are listed 29th, 24th and 26th overall for girls, according to BabyNames.com.