Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary 552 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary No. 552 met at the Freeborn American Legion Hall on Nov. 19. President Sandy Anderson welcomed the group and led them in the pledges. The secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report were read and accepted. A motion was made and seconded to donate $25 to the Hospice Tree Project in memory of deceased Auxiliary members.

Other bills to pay were approved as follows: the per capita dues, the district dues and to Sandy Anderson for printer ink, rolls and juice.

The membership report stated that the Auxiliary lost two members. There are 56 members and the goal is set at 58.

Anderson sent Veterans Day cards to members of the Freeborn American Legion.

The group went through the list of organizations that benefit from the morning Coffee Shop which is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. The Coffee Shop is in the Freeborn City/Township building and sponsored by the Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary.

Correspondence was read from Membership Chair Wanda Prescher and from Department President Mary Kuperus.

Since the meeting followed the Community Coffee Time, a discussion was held on how it went and if the Auxiliary would do it again next year. The attendance was low this year, and it was decided to try a different month rather than November. At the May meeting the group will possibly set a date for July or August.

Everything was in place for the Dec. 4 events, which start out with a visit from Santa, during which the Auxiliary will serve cookies, coffee and juice. Following Santa, the Hospice ceremony was planned with the reading of the names and the lighting of the Hospice tree. A community potluck followed with Bingo ended the evening.

The group has decided not to meet during the months of December, January and February. Some of the Auxiliary organizations only meet four times per year.

The next meeting is March 18, 2023, at the Freeborn Legion Hall.