Philanthropic leader to speak at Lake Mills church Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Tom Eggum, founding president of Hope 4 Kids International, a Christian, nonprofit organization that works to restore dignity to children and families who are suffering through extreme poverty and disease, will speak at Word of Faith Dominion Church in Lake Mills at 10 a.m. Sunday to share messages about the importance of making a meaningful, impactful difference in the world.

Eggum will share his own story and motivation for founding Hope 4 Kids International in 1973. His global impact started with a daring adventure, where Eggum was arrested and blacklisted by the KGB for smuggling bibles into Soviet Russia.

“I’m excited to speak at Word of Faith Dominion Church, meet with their congregation and share the story of Hope 4 Kids International,” Eggum said.

For more than 40 years, Hope 4 Kids has served children living in impoverished environments around the world by establishing economic, spiritual, water, educational, and feeding programs. Hope 4 Kids has been in over 103 countries restoring hope and necessary care.

The nonprofit sponsors over 3,000 orphans and vulnerable children from Uganda, Philippines, Guatemala and Romania and offers child sponsors multiple opportunities to travel to meet their sponsored child.

For more information on how you can join Eggum to become a difference maker through international mission trips, child sponsorship, water boreholes, village development or other philanthropic opportunities, visit www.h4ki.org.