PUBLIC HEARING Published 5:26 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 to consider the following:

1. Re-zoning 114 Front Street E (PID 34.033.0110) from One to Four-Family Residence (R-2) to

Community Business District (B-2).

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 21, 2022

PUBLIC HEARING