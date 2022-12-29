PUBLIC HEARING Published 2:11 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea (the “City”), Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on January 9, 2023 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing relating to the City’s proposed Broadway Ridge Grant project for 113 S. Newton Ave. The project consists of a complete roof replacement.

The property to be included in the grant area includes parcel number 34.001.1490. The Broadway Ridge Grant Fund will provide financial assistance to owners of historic, commercial property interested in making façade and structural improvements thereto pursuant to, consistent with and in furtherance of the policies reflected in Minnesota Statues, Section 471.193 and the City’s Charter, in order to preserve the architectural character that is unique to Albert Lea’s downtown National Commercial Historic District.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune December 28, 2022

/s/

Daphney Maras

City Clerk