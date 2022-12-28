Rayman Ferris Olson

Passed away at the Minnesota Veterans Home, Minneapolis on Dec. 21. Ray was born to Evelyn (Melby) and Joseph (Gay) Olson in Minneapolis on July 28, 1945. A few years later, the family moved to Albert Lea to help with the care of Rayman’s grandfather, Thorvald Olson. Ray was a 1963 graduate of Albert Lea HS, a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retiree of the U.S Postal Service.

He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Evelyn and brother, Roy. Lovingly survived by children Ryan (Stephanie), Dana Twum-Ampofo (Alfred) and Michael (Kayla); grandchildren, Henry, Lily, Evelyn, Ida and Liam; and former wife Carol Pressley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Simple Traditions by Bradshaw, (488 Humboldt Avenue, St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota Veterans Home or the American Cancer Society.

Live Streaming of the service will be available on the Bradshaw website: bradshawfuneral.com

