Rhoda G. Knudson

Rhoda Grace Knudson age 86 of Rochester, MN passed away December 3, 2022 at Benedict House Memory Care of Rochester. Rhoda was born March 24, 1936 to parents Ernest Scheibert and Alma (Stark) Scheibert. She was baptized by her father who was the pastor of Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church for the Deaf and confirmed at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church Chicago, IL. She graduated from Luther High North, Chicago, IL in 1954.

She attended Luther College in Decorah, IA where she met Richard Amos Duane Knudson and on December 28, 1955 they were married. They resided in Albert Lea and had three children. She returned to college attending both Mankato State University and the University of Minnesota-Rochester. She began teaching elementary school in Albert Lea in 1974 until retirement in 1997. She taught at various elementary schools in district 241 including Lakeview and Sibley.

Rhoda loved gardening and the outdoors. She loved exploring the backroads with her husband Richard and their trips South. She began birding and enjoyed the birding hikes at the various parks that she and Richard would travel to. She loved music and would often be encouraged to play her favorite hymns for the other residents at the Benedict House. Rhoda was a member of First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea and looked forward to the annual lefse bake every year. She loved spending time with family. There are many treasured memories of family gatherings that involved baking cookies, coloring Easter eggs, reading together, games, crafts and many camping trips. She loved being a part of her grandchildren’s lives and attended many of their events over the years. She left her home in Chicago to follow Richard to Albert Lea, eventually living next door to her mother-in-law Eva Knudson and later her sister-in-law and her husband Bev & Al Sutton. She enjoyed the friendship of both.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents; her sisters Lois Grothman, Ruth Wolter and Faith Russert; her brothers Ernest Scheibert and Harold (Hal) Scheibert. She is survived by her sister, Irma Kelly (Michael) of Lititz, PA; son Peter Knudson of Burien, WA; daughters Pam Linton (Rich) of West Salem, WI and Judy Gingerich (Dwight) of Oronoco, MN; Grandson David Applebury (Jocelyn) of Bellingham, WA and great grandchildren Sophia and Maya; Granddaughter Nicole Hubbard (Seth) of Becker, MN and great grandchildren Anthony and Teagan.

A memorial service for Rhoda will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Chaplain Cory Moss will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.