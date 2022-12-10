Robin Gudal: Glory to God in the holiday season Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Readers, I have a confession. I likely … OK I did watch a few Christmas movies prior to Thanksgiving.

Some think romance movies are a waste of time because they all end the same way. Boy meets girl, girl and boy fall in love and live happily ever after. These same people may possibly watch superhero movies, however.

Villain, danger and then the superhero swoops in and saves the world. We all like “happy endings.” I am fortunate as Greggy will sit and watch sappy movies with me; sometimes we even must get the Kleenexes out. We are hopeless romantics.

As we navigate through the holidays, may we take time to enjoy the “happy” even through the hard you may experience in everyday life. Press on. Remember there is a “happily ever after” in your future if you acknowledge, repent, accept, believe and walk in the victory Christ offers!

Most of us know John 3:16, but please read with verse 17 today: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”

We need to stay vigilant. Matthew 24:42 (NIV) encourages us, “Therefore, keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come.” Verse 44 — “So, you also must be ready, because the son of man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.” Revelation 1:7a (NIV) — “Look, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him.

“He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” — Mark 16:15 (NIV)

“Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” — Luke 2:13-14 (NIV)

Glory to God in the highest this blessed Christmas season to you.

“Let the earth rejoice, Heaven’s comes to you, while the city sleeps, a child is born. / Drive away the fear, for you, savior has come, he lies in a bed, made of straw. / Glory to, glory to God, in the highest!” — (Hillsong)

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus