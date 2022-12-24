Robin Gudal: It is time to get to know Jesus Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

In my last article I shared about my Sickmas journey — unfortunately it continued. Presents got wrapped (thanks to my daughter), Santa preparations became reality for Auntie Rosa (my sweet special-needs sister who loves all things magically youthful), decorations got up, lists done, groceries purchased and the house got cleaned (barely) before company arrived. Thank you Greggy, my love, for coming home on your lunch break to mop the floor — you are my hero. Family from out-of-state pulled into our driveway as I arrived home from yet another trip to the doctor.

Then the big, predicted snow storm changed our plans. We consolidated two holiday celebrations into one with more family arriving and another trip to the doctor to check me out once again. Forty hours was our total time together with two sleeps included. As I continued to struggle health-wise, things weren’t done quite the way they normally would have been. However, we got fed using paper plates versus the Christmas dishes, our tummies happy and full. Although I forgot the bread and maybe something else, family was all together. We laughed, we caught up, we exchanged gifts and we counted all our many blessings.

Thankfully I heard a reminder on the radio I needed just prior to our whirlwind time! “Be still, and know that I am God.” — Psalm 46:10a NIV.

This year yet once again I am learning to lean-in to the reason for the season. Last Sunday, sitting at the St. John’s church service, I was challenged by a banner displayed: “Come unto me!”

Pastor Don shared “it’s crunch time” during his sermon and he didn’t mean Christmas holiday preparations. The statement had a bigger meaning. Are we prepared?

hank you, Jesus, that you love us, always, in all circumstances. Thank you for your forgiveness. That really is what this season and each day is about: following him. May we respond to Jesus once again or for the first time; it really is crunch time!

“Silent night, holy night. All is calm, all is bright. Round yon virgin, mother and child, holy infant so tender and mild. Sleep in heavenly peace. Silent night, holy night. Son of God, love’s pure light. Radiant beams from thy holy face with the dawn of redeeming grace, Jesus Lord, at thy birth.” — Verse 1 and 3.

Merry Christmas to all!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.