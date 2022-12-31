Robin Gudal: Know where you’re going this year Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

No slobbery little Texas girl kisses. No mistletoe for Greggy. I’ve been keeping my germs to myself this Christmas season. I’ve been on the couch (in-between work times and life). Thus, I’ve watched many movies; one commented that Christmas is much like a puzzle. We know the outline, but we don’t always know all the middle pieces. That has been ours. Being sick 31-plus days has changed so much and yet — we have had many beautiful moments. It reminded me of a story I recently read.

Billy Graham once said “May your troubles be less, your blessings more, and may nothing but happiness, come through your door. Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil — it has no point.”

When Graham was 94, community leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, invited him to a luncheon in his honor. Graham initially hesitated to accept the invitation because he struggled with Parkinson’s disease. But the leaders said, “We don’t expect a major address. Just come and let us honor you.” He agreed.

Dr. Graham stepped to the rostrum, looked at the crowd, and said: “I’m reminded today of Albert Einstein, the great physicist who had been honored by Time Magazine as the Man of the Century.

“Einstein was once traveling from Princeton on a train, when the conductor came down the aisle, punching tickets of every passenger. When he came to Einstein, Einstein reached into his vest pocket. He couldn’t find his ticket, so he reached in his trouser pockets. It wasn’t there. He looked in his briefcase but couldn’t find it. Then he looked in the seat beside him. He still couldn’t find it. The conductor said, “Dr. Einstein, I know who you are. We all know who you are. I’m sure you bought a ticket. Don’t worry about it.”

Einstein nodded appreciatively. The conductor continued down the aisle punching tickets. As he was ready to move to the next car, he turned around and saw the great physicist down on his hands and knees looking under his seat for his ticket. The conductor rushed back and said, “Don’t worry, I know who you are, no problem. You don’t need a ticket. I’m sure you bought one.” Einstein looked at him and said, “Young man, I too, know who I am. What I don’t know is where I’m going.”

Having said that, Graham continued, “See the suit I’m wearing? It’s a brand-new suit. I went out and bought a new suit for this luncheon and one more occasion. You know what that occasion is? This is the suit in which I’ll be buried. When you hear I’m dead, I don’t want you to immediately remember the suit I’m wearing. I want you to remember this: I not only know who I am. I also know where I’m going.”

May this new year be filled with many blessings in your life.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.