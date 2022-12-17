Robin Gudal: My personal 12 days of Sickmas Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

On the first day of Sickmas, we traveled home from Texas.

On the second day, I laid upon the couch all day.

On the third day of Sickmas, well it’s a blur.

On the fourth day, the doctor I did see. Influenza A is what she would say.

Fast forward to day 10, now Strep; big pills added to my bill.

Day 13, no longer contagious; I carefully escape into the big world to be seen.

Oh dear, oh my, no Christmas sightings in this house and it’s the 12th!

Dear readers, I pray this Christmas season is filled with joy, happiness and sacred moments of quietness to reflect and glory in the wonder of this holy season. Bless you one and all!

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called wonderful counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace.” — Isaiah 9:6, NIV

“Come experience a Christmas like never before. Come experience a Christmas like you’ve always dreamed of, so come Christmas morning, you haven’t missed him. So come Christmas morning — you’ve unwrapped the greatest gift you’ve always yearned for — more of him.” — “The Greatest Christmas,” Ann Voskamp

“Now may the lord of peace himself give you his peace at all times and in every situation. The Lord be with you all.” — 2 Thessalonians 3:16 NLT

Merry and blessed Christmas!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.