School cancellations and delays reported as snow blankets the area Published 5:16 am Friday, December 9, 2022

School cancellations and delays are coming in Friday morning because of snow in the area.

Albert Lea Area Schools and Alden Public Schools will be closed, and students will use an e-learning day.

Glenville-Emmons Schools, Lake Mills Community School and Northwood-Kensett Schools will be closed.

NRHEG Public Schools will be two hours late with no morning preschool. United South Central School will also be two hours late with preschool running two hours late.

Look to the Tribune for more cancellations or delays as they become available.

As of 5 a.m., roads in all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are listed as completely covered with snow or ice, and snow continues to fall.

Visit 511mn.org and 511.ia.org for information on road conditions.

All of southern Minnesota remains under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. Friday. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches were expected, with the highest totals expected along the Interstate 90 corridor.

Much of north-central Iowa, including Lake Mills and Northwood, was under a winter storm warning through 6 a.m., with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible.