School delays, cancellations coming in as icy roads reported Published 4:57 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Several schools in the area will start two hours late Friday because of icy roads:

• Alden-Conger School

• Glenville-Emmons School

• United South Central School

There will also be no morning preschool in these districts.

The following districts canceled classes:

• Lake Mills Community School

• Northwood-Kensett School

According to the National Weather Service, Albert Lea had received 3 inches of snow as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The area remains under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Friday with additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 40 mph.

People should plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

See the latest road conditions at 511mn.org or 511ia.org.