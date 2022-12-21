Scoreboard: Dec. 21, 2022
Published 9:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Upcoming area prep schedule
WEDNESDAY
Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Rosemount, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball: Kingsland at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m. (Glenville-Emmons HS)
St. Clair at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: NRHEG at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: United South Central at Dover-Eyota, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 4, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Albert Lea stats: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal, 2 assists; Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 goal; Max Edwin 1 goal; Dakota Jahnke 14 saves
Boys basketball
Alden-Conger 75, Glenville-Emmons 57
Dance
Albert Lea at Rochester Century
High Kick – Albert Lea, second place
Jazz – Albert Lea, third place
Friday’s results
Boys basketball
Triton 86, NRHEG 70
NR 37 33 – 70
TR 33 53 – 86
NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 40 points, 6 rebounds; Sam Olson 7 points; Sawyer Prigge 6 points; Jackson Chrz 5 points, 9 rebounds; Will Tuttle 4 points; Jaylin Raab 3 points; Alden Dobberstein 3 points; Lukas Loverink 2 points
Schaeffer Academy 63, Glenville-Emmons 50
Girls basketball
Rochester Century 61, Albert Lea 48
Albert Lea stats: Naveah Wacholz 16 points, 3 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 14 points; Kristina Espinoza 14 points, 6 rebounds
NRHEG 82, Triton 40
NR 43 39 – 82
TR 25 15 – 40
NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Vulcan 4 points, 2 rebounds; Faith Nielsen 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Quinn Vanmaldeghem 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 30 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Gabby Schlaak 3 points; Hallie Schultz 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 12 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals; Addy Stadheim 1 rebound; Camryn Vanmaldeghem 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Preslie Neilsen 8 points, 3 rebounds