Scoreboard: Dec. 21, 2022

Dec. 21, 2022

Upcoming area prep schedule

WEDNESDAY

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Rosemount, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Kingsland at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m. (Glenville-Emmons HS)

St. Clair at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling: NRHEG at Mankato East, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: United South Central at Dover-Eyota, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 4, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Albert Lea stats: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal, 2 assists; Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 goal; Max Edwin 1 goal; Dakota Jahnke 14 saves

Boys basketball

Alden-Conger 75, Glenville-Emmons 57

Dance

Albert Lea at Rochester Century

High Kick – Albert Lea, second place

Jazz – Albert Lea, third place

Friday’s results

Boys basketball

Triton 86, NRHEG 70

NR 37 33 – 70

TR 33 53 – 86

NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 40 points, 6 rebounds; Sam Olson 7 points; Sawyer Prigge 6 points; Jackson Chrz 5 points, 9 rebounds; Will Tuttle 4 points; Jaylin Raab 3 points; Alden Dobberstein 3 points; Lukas Loverink 2 points

Schaeffer Academy 63, Glenville-Emmons 50

Girls basketball

Rochester Century 61, Albert Lea 48

Albert Lea stats: Naveah Wacholz 16 points, 3 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 14 points; Kristina Espinoza 14 points, 6 rebounds

NRHEG 82, Triton 40

NR 43 39 – 82

TR 25 15 – 40

NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Vulcan 4 points, 2 rebounds; Faith Nielsen 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Quinn Vanmaldeghem 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 30 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Gabby Schlaak 3 points; Hallie Schultz 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 12 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals; Addy Stadheim 1 rebound; Camryn Vanmaldeghem 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Preslie Neilsen 8 points, 3 rebounds