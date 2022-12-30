Scoreboard: Dec. 30, 2022 Published 5:23 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Rumble on the Red Tournament, TBD

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Lake Mills, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Lake Mills, 1:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Rosemount 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Leroy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.

Hayfield at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.

North Iowa at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 6:15 p.m.

North Iowa at Lake Mills, 6:15 p.m.

Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

Girls basketball

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, NRHEG 35

LCWM 30 28 – 58

NRHEG 13 22 – 35

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Quinn VanMaldeghem 2 rebounds; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Hallie Schultz 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Camryn Vanmaldeghem 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist, 1 block; Prelie Neilsen 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Martin County West 54, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 45

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Ashley Newman 12 points; Macy Mattson 11 points; Cearra Grunzke 9 points; Rachel Heskett 4 points; Alyvia Newman 4 points; Lauren Heskett 3 points; Madison Mattson 2 points

Wrestling

Maple River/United South Central (MRUSC) 63, St. Paul Harding (SPH) 11

106: Noah Gonzalez (USC) forfeit

113: Eric Ridler (USC) fall Jayvion Yang, 1:46

120: Wyatt Walters (USC) fall Natalie Westin, :12

126: Isaiah Gonzalez (USC) forfeit

132: Kolt Bullerman (USC) dec. Tanner Rouillard-Horne, 9-5

138: Braxton Simon (USC) fall Ali Yang, :26

145: Garrett Bollmann (USC) fall David Thao, 5:28

152: Allen Lainfiesta (SPH) dec. Gavin Bird, 11-5

160: Chad Shull (USC) fall Israel Toledo, 4:59

170: Byron Getchell (USC) fall Tyler English, :54

182: Cooper Ochsendorf (USC) fall Cypriss Lee, :21

195: Allen Mann (SPH) dec. OT Max Fuller, 4-3

220: Dizel Butler (USC) fall John Landverde, 2:50

285: Ethan Hylton-Stevens (SPH) forfeit

Owatonna (OW) 40, Maple River/United South Central (USC) 33

106: Kaden Lindquist (OW) maj. dec. Noah Gonzalez, 9-1

113: Donoven Sorenson (OW) fall Eric Ridler, 2:39

120: Wyatt Walters (USC) dec. Nathan Gronli, 6-2

126: Isaiah Gonzalez (USC) DQ Lane Karsten]

132: Kolt Bullerman (USC) fall Parker Casas, :31

138: Braxton Simon (USC) fall Ethan Schubert, 3:07

145: Mason Blum (OW) dec. Garrett Bollmann, 15-12

152: Michael Reinardy (OW) fall Gavin Bird, 1:35

160: Byron Getchell (USC) fall Jack Sorenson, 1:20

170: Cael Robb (OW) forfeit

182: Cooper Ochsendorf (USC) fall Ryan Felts, :56

195: Blake Fitcher (OW) fall Max Fuller, :42

220: Max Flemke (OW) dec. Dizel Butler, 6-3

285: Grant Lower (OW) forfeit

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 65, NRHEG 54

NRHEG stats: Jackson Chrz 13 points, 9 rebounds; Daxter Lee 14 points, 4 rebounds; Sawyer Prigge 9 points; Alden Dobberstein 7 points, 2 steals; Sam Olson 6 points; Will Tuttle 3 points; Jalin Raab 2 points

Girls basketball

NRHEG 80, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38

NR 40 40 – 80

MVL 16 22 – 38

NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Vulcan 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Faith Nielsen 24 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Quinn VanMaldeghem 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Gabrielle Schlaak 1 rebound; Hallie Schultz 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Sidney Schultz 22 points, 1 rebound, 4 steals, 4 assists; Camryn VanMaldeghem 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Prelie Nielsen 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block