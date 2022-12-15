Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches possible through Friday Published 7:27 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The likelihood for more snow in the Albert Lea area is increasing tonight and during the day Thursday.

The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for Freeborn, Waseca and Steele counties from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The weather agency states precipitation may start as rain but will quickly change to snow.

Email newsletter signup

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is possible, and winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Motorists should plan for slippery road conditions, slow down and use caution while traveling.

Check 511mn.org for road conditions.