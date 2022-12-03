Southwest Standout Student: Abigail Pollock

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Submitted

Age: 12

Abigail Pollock is this week’s Standout Student at Southwest Middle School. Provided

Parents: Jennifer and Christian Pollock

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne and Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Don’t have a single one.

Favorite book/author:  “Gulliver’s Travels”

What do you want to do after high school? YouTuber and working at movie theater

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Treat others how you want to be treated.

What her teachers say about her? “Abigail goes above and beyond to make sure her peers are comfortable and included. Abigail shows terrific tiger qualities and always tries to make others smile.”

