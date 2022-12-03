Southwest Standout Student: Abigail Pollock Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Age: 12

Parents: Jennifer and Christian Pollock

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne and Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Don’t have a single one.

Favorite book/author: “Gulliver’s Travels”

What do you want to do after high school? YouTuber and working at movie theater

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Treat others how you want to be treated.

What her teachers say about her? “Abigail goes above and beyond to make sure her peers are comfortable and included. Abigail shows terrific tiger qualities and always tries to make others smile.”