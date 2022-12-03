Southwest Standout Student: Abigail Pollock
Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022
Age: 12
Parents: Jennifer and Christian Pollock
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne and Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Don’t have a single one.
Favorite book/author: “Gulliver’s Travels”
What do you want to do after high school? YouTuber and working at movie theater
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Treat others how you want to be treated.
What her teachers say about her? “Abigail goes above and beyond to make sure her peers are comfortable and included. Abigail shows terrific tiger qualities and always tries to make others smile.”