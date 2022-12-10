Sports Memories: 2 Tigers athletes nominated for MSHSL award 15 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years

A survey showed 58% of Minnesota Vikings season ticket holders preferred the Vikings remain at Metropolitan Stadium rather that move to a proposed stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Memphis Tams owner Charles O. Finley was in St. Paul to discuss moving his American Basketball Association team to the city.

Bill Lauman scored 31 points and Gabby and Neil Piece each added 18 as Pierce Trucking defeated People’s Savings and Loan 96-68 in the YMCA Men’s Basketball League.

The second-ranked Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team defeated Winona 43-5. Mark Tobin, Jim Lunde and Len Hultgren won by fall in the win.

Al Christensen’s Glenville Trojans basketball team defeated Ellendale 55-53. Craig Rayman led the Trojans with 23 points.