Sports Memories: A.L. boys’ basketball booster club started 50 years ago
Published 9:01 pm Friday, December 16, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years
- An organizational meeting was being held to organize the first Albert Lea Boys’ Basketball Booster Club.
- Minnesota Twins slugger Harmon Killebrew was scheduled to have a benign bone lesion removed from the big toe of his right foot in a surgery set for St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
- The Albert Lea boys’ basketball team got their first victory of the season with a 57-51 win over Owatonna. Bruce Senske scored 17 and Mark Walsh added 16 in the win.
- The Albert Lea wrestling team raised their record to 5-0 on the season with a 34-15 win over previously unbeaten Owatonna. Gary Pestorious and Dennis Cochlin had falls for the Tigers.
- Nat Brummer scored 29 points as the Alden Blackhawks basketball team defeated Freeborn 73-52. Mike Tukua and Larry Hendrickson both scored 10 to lead Freeborn.
15 years ago
- The Albert Lea boys’ hockey team defeated Winona 5-3 to improve their record to 4-1 on the season. Casey Woodside scored twice for the Tigers.
- The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team won their fourth game in a row as they defeated Rochester Century 9-0. Jenna Christensen had two goals and four assists in the victory.
- Sam Hallman’s 40-foot jump shot as time expired gave the Alden-Conger boys’ basketball team a 54-53 win over Truman. Hallman has 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights.
- Adrian Peterson scored on runs of one and eight yards to give the Minnesota Vikings a 20-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Email newsletter signup
10 years ago
- The Glenville-Emmons girls’ basketball team defeated Immanuel Lutheran 49-37. Madi Ziebell had 24 points and 11 points to lead the Wolverines.
- The Minnesota Twins signed free agent pitcher Mike Pelfrey to a $4 million, one-year contract. He would finish the season with a record of 5-13.
- Carlie Wagner had 50 points and six rebounds as NRHEG defeated Southland 78-71 in girls basketball action.
- The Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team placed seventh at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. Garrett Wangsness took second place at 113 pounds for the Tigers.