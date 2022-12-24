Sports Memories: Albert Lea wrestler wins Christmas tourney 15 years ago
Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago
- The Albert Lea boys’ swimming team won their first meet of the year with a 50-45 win over Rosemount. Henry May of the Tigers took first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly.
- Keith Porter scored two goals and Reid Tostenson and Dan Hendrickson each added one as the Moose Peewee hockey team defeated the American Legion 4-0 in park league hockey action.
- Albert Lea goalies Doug Peterson and Randy Stanley faced 89 shots in the Tigers’ 9-0 loss to Burnsville in non-conference hockey play.
- In the North-South college football game played in Miami, Chuck Foreman of the University of Miami had 22 carries for 83 yards and caught four passes for 60 yards. For his efforts, he was named Most Valuable Player for the South team, who were defeated 17-10 by the North.
- Corky Taylor was replacing Dave Winfield in the starting line-up for the Minnesota Gophers basketball team’s first game in the Far West classic, being played in Portland, Oregon. Coach Bill Musselman’s Gophers were off to a 6-0 start heading into the tournament.
- Dean Jensen, Jay Johnson, Kerry Haskin, Greg Ehrhardt and Mike Stanek were all crowned elementary wrestling champions in Albert Lea.
15 years ago
- Albert Lea Tiger wrestler Cody Hansen won the title at 112 pounds at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament without giving up a single point.
- In the first round of the Rochester Kiwanis Holiday Tournament, the Albert Lea Tiger boys’ hockey team defeated Princeton 11-0. Jared Bowman scored twice and added four assists in the win.
- The Albert Lea boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season in the opening round of the Albert Lea Tiger Classic with a 63-47 win over Murray Country Central. Colby Strilaeff led the Tigers with 22 points.
10 years ago
- Albert Lea’s Ethan Abben, Cody Scherff, Dylan See-Rockers and Makael Lunning were selected to the Albert Lea Tribune’s All-Area Football Team.
- Adrian Peterson, Jerome Felton, Jared Allen and Blair Walsh of the Minnesota Vikings were selected to play for the NFC in the annual Pro Bowl game.
- The Albert Lea girls’ basketball team opened the Albert Lea Tiger Classic with a 66-34 win over Spectrum. Sydney Rehnelt led the Tigers with 18 points with Bryn Woodside adding 17. With the win, the Tigers advanced to the championship game against Austin.