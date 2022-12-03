Sports Memories: Tigers dance team wins top awards 15 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Dick Nielsen’s Albert Lea boys’ basketball team fell 73-46 to Rochester John Marshall in a game played at Southwest gym. Mike Curry led the Tigers with 19 points. In the b-squad game, coach John Heidel’s Bengels defeated the Rockets 44-38. Steve Ladwig led the team in scoring with 15 points.

The Minnesota Twins traded pitchers Wayne Granger and John Cumberland to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Larry Hisle. Cesar Tovar was also traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for Ken Sanders, Ken Reynolds and Joe Lis.

A new rule was put into place that was to allow checking all over the ice in Minnesota high school hockey games. Albert Lea coach Les Etienne stated he was personally against the new rule.