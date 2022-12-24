St. Theo’s students collect for food pantry

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Submitted

St. Theodore Elementary School students had a food drive in December. The students collected 794 items to donate to the Salvation Army’s pantry. Provided

