Standout Student: Amelia Salas Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Parents: Tara Salas

Where are you from? Austin, Minnesota. I moved to Albert Lea in 8th grade.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Green because he makes it fun to be in his class.

Favorite book/author: “A Dog’s Promise” by W. Bruce Cameron

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I am in a dart league. At school I am in MAAP STARS.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college to become a nurse.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Enjoy high school as long as you can.