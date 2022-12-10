Standout Student: Amelia Salas
Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022
Parents: Tara Salas
Where are you from? Austin, Minnesota. I moved to Albert Lea in 8th grade.
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Green because he makes it fun to be in his class.
Favorite book/author: “A Dog’s Promise” by W. Bruce Cameron
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I am in a dart league. At school I am in MAAP STARS.
What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college to become a nurse.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Enjoy high school as long as you can.