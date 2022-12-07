Storm to bring snow, ice to the area

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting Thursday afternoon for Albert Lea and the surrounding area as snow and ice are expected. 

The weather agency stated snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are expected. 

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, as hazardous conditions may impact commutes on interstates 90 and 35. 

Email newsletter signup

The weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, and another round of freezing drizzle and light snow is possible Saturday morning. 

More News

Lake Mills woman known as the Cookie Momster competing in The Greatest Baker Competition

City of Albert Lea begins removal of low-quality ash trees

Foundation pays off mortgage of late Albert Lea fire lieutenant

Car broken into and other reports

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials