Storm to bring snow, ice to the area Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting Thursday afternoon for Albert Lea and the surrounding area as snow and ice are expected.

The weather agency stated snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are expected.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, as hazardous conditions may impact commutes on interstates 90 and 35.

The weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, and another round of freezing drizzle and light snow is possible Saturday morning.