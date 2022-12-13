Strong winds may affect vehicles; area under wind advisory Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be prepared for strong winds today.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region that is in effect through 9 p.m. today. This may make it challenging to stay in driving lanes.

The weather agency advises drivers to use extra caution, especially operators of high-profile vehicles.

Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects, and fallen tree limbs and a few power outages may result.