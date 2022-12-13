Strong winds may affect vehicles; area under wind advisory
Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be prepared for strong winds today.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region that is in effect through 9 p.m. today. This may make it challenging to stay in driving lanes.
The weather agency advises drivers to use extra caution, especially operators of high-profile vehicles.
Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects, and fallen tree limbs and a few power outages may result.
Strong winds should last until late Tuesday evening, and winds will weaken overnight.
The strong winds are part of a large weather system that will stall in the upper Midwest and impact the region through Friday.
The Weather Service states the Albert Lea area is not slated to receive much snow through Wednesday evening, though it could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow on Thursday.