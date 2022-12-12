Tigers girls’ hockey team falls to Dodge County Wildcats

Emery Nelson fights for the puck in the corner against the Dodge County Wildcats Saturday at home. The Wildcats won the game 4-2. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Albert Lea's Morgan Goskeson plays Saturday against the Wildcats. The Wildcats were ranked sixth in the state before the game and had recently been moved to the new class. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Albert Lea's Hanna Austinson scored one of two goals for the Tigers Saturday in the game against Dodge County. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh