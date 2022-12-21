Transfer station closed Christmas Eve

Published 9:36 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Submitted

The city of Albert Lea Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill, 2506 Richway Drive, will be closed Saturday. The station will be open regular hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The transfer station accepts household garbage, tires, appliances, electronics, waste oil, yard waste and certain demolition materials. For more information, including fees, visit the city website at https://cityofalbertlea.org/transfer-station/.

Regular hours during the winter are:

  • Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

For more information, including fees, visit the city website at https://cityofalbertlea.org/transfer-station/.

More News

MnDOT advises travelers to make plans to avoid winter storm

Area schools to dismiss early for weather

Weather Service issues blizzard warning ahead of storm

Audit: School district is in healthy financial position

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections