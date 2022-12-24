I-90 west, I-35 south of Albert Lea reopened; travel still difficult Published 10:40 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

Update (11:45 a.m.): Interstate 35 south of Albert Lea to the Iowa border has opened.

Motorists are advised that reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow will still make travel difficult. MnDOT urges motorists to reduce speeds and use caution while driving.

Progress continues to be slow with large snowdrifts, blowing snow and stalled vehicles from drivers who traveled on closed roads.

MnDOT reminds motorists to be patient while snowplow operators work to improve driving conditions. The majority of snowplow crashes take place during clean up when motorists resume their normal speeds.

Update (11:20 a.m.): Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 has opened in Albert Lea.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists that reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow will still make travel difficult. Motorists should use reduce speeds and use caution while driving.

Progress continues to be slow with large snowdrifts, blowing snow and stalled vehicles from drivers who traveled on closed roads.

State highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota have also been reopened and no travel advisories have been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan.

(Original story)

Freeborn County roads are currently largely impassable, according to Freeborn County administration Saturday morning.

Freeborn County Highway Department staff are working to provide a path on paved roads for emergency access if needed. This will continue throughout the morning.

Gravel roads are impassable and will not be cleared until all paved roads have been addressed.

Westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35 remain closed.

The Freeborn County sheriff and emergency management director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area.

Several motorists were rescued last night due to attempting to travel in poor conditions. If you must travel, ensure that you are dressed properly and have a winter survival kit with additional clothing,

blankets, food, water, etc.

The wind chill warning is still in effect until noon today. Wind chills are dangerously low and frostbite can set in within minutes of exposure.