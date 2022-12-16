Two area teams face off in wrestling dual Published 5:38 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

1 of 2

Albert Lea dominates Lake Mills on the mat

LAKE MILLS — The Albert Lea wrestling team traveled over the state border to battle the Lake Mills program Tuesday night in a battle of two top-tier programs.

In the end, it was the Tigers that emerged victorious, downing the Bulldogs 52-15 and winning 11 of the 14 weight classes.

Picking up the wins for Albert Lea were Dylan Groess at 113 pounds, Michael Olson at 120 pounds, Logan Davis at 126, Aivin Wasmoen at 132, Brody Ignaszewski at 138, Nick Korman at 145, Maverick Attig at 152, Mason Attig at 160, Luke Moller at 170, Kadin Indrelie at 182 and Pat Holcomb at 220. Seven of the wins earned the team bonus points.

Email newsletter signup

The three wins for the Bulldogs were from Locas Oldenkamp at 106 pounds, Andrew Grunhovd at 195 and Wyatt Hanna at 285. Grunhovd and Hanna each earned pinfall victories.

“It was a very disappointing evening for our team,” said Lake Mills coach Alex Brandenburg. “When getting Albert Lea on the schedule for this year and beyond, the goal was to wrestle a great program and give them a tough challenge.”

The Tigers will be back in action Saturday when they compete in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Lake Mills will also compete at a tournament over the weekend, theirs in central Iowa at the Battle of Waterloo.