Updates from Upperclassmen: Holidaze at Albert Lea High School Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Updates from Upperclassmen by Kendall Kenis

Albert Lea High School student council started a new tradition last year, creating a week to fill the school with spirit leading up to winter break. This week is called “Holidaze.” We have dress-up days, class competitions, and students are encouraged to go to sporting events to support our Tigers.

Due to the weather on Friday, Dec. 9, there was an e-learning day, which canceled our pepfest introducing Holidaze announcements to the student body. This obstacle made us get a little creative. We got all the information out on social media and shared information with as many people as we could.

We kicked off our Holidaze week with Pajama Day. We all showed up to school in our comfy pajamas, ready to take on a Monday.

Tuesday, we all wore ugly sweaters; Wednesday every class dressed in a different winter class color; Thursday, we had a little competition of “I hate winter vs. I love winter” and gave the student body the choice to dress warm and bundled or as if they lived in the tropics.

Friday was our big day; due to the student body blowing past our food drive goal that we did in November, we were able to have a field day. On Friday, we took a break from the classroom and filled the gym to watch a dodgeball tournament. Students entered their teams to participate in the event and everyone not participating got to watch the games. If this was not up your alley, we had classrooms open and set up to watch holiday movies, play games, make art and more.

Having these fun and festive weeks makes our school experience fun and allows for amazing memories to be made. We are able to leave for winter break on a high note and make the hallways during finals week a little more exciting. We hope everyone has a great break and wish you all a Merry Christmas!

Kendall Kenis is a senior at Albert Lea High School.