Nov. 18, 1931 – Nov. 29, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – Warren Eugene Sime, 91, Madison, Wis., died Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Madison.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral at noon, Monday, Jan. 2, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church in Northwood, Iowa. A lunch will follow. Memorials are preferred to ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society, or the Warren & Betty Sime Campership Fund at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Cress Funeral Services.

www.cressfuneralservice.com