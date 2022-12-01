Who did Albert Lea High School students pick for governor? Results are in for statewide mock election Published 12:32 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

About 39.57% of students at Albert Lea High School participating in a mock vote for Minnesota governor supported Republican Scott Jensen for governor, while 30.82% supported incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz, according to results released Thursday.

About 12.52% voted for James McCaskel of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, 5.38% voted for Steve Patterson of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota, 5.25% voted for Hugh McTavis of the Independence-Alliance Party of Minnesota and 6.46% for Gabrielle Prosser of the Socialist Workers Party.

Results of the 2002 Students Voting Mock Election were released Thursday for students across the state. The student election is a partnership with the Office of the Secretary of State and YMCA’s Center for Youth Voice that gives youth a realistic voting experience.

A press release stated students follow the same steps as adult voters, receiving a ballot, going behind a privacy screen to vote, casting their ballot and receiving a voting sticker.

At Albert Lea High School, 743 votes were cast. The release stated more than 158,000 students at 315 schools participated.

“It is inspiring to see so many students from across the state realize the power of their vote and they role they play in our shared democracy,” said Secretary of State Steve Simon.

He said the mock election gives students hands-on experience with the election process and helps them build their confidence and knowledge before they head to the polls for the first time after they turn 18.

“I am grateful for each student who participated and the leaders in their school communities who helped make this program possible,” Simon said.

Across the state, Walz received the most votes from the participating students with 45.2%, while Jensen received 29.2% and McCaskel was next in line with 11.05%.

The results also included tables to show how the students’ votes compared to the adults in the city. It stated 47.5% of adults in Albert Lea voted Democratic, while 48.9% voted Republican and 1.5% voted for the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

In 2018, 49% voted Democratic, 47.6% voted Republican and 2.6% voted for the Legal Marijuana Now Party.