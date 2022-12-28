Woman injured in crash on I-35 Published 6:47 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

A Missouri woman was injured Tuesday night when a pickup hauling a livestock trailer left the roadway on Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea.

Shelby Elizabeth Sprinkle, 25, of Sedalia, Missouri, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report states Sprinkle was one of two passengers in a 2007 Chevy pickup driven by Kole Andrew Fulton, 26, of Lincoln, Missouri.

Fulton and passenger Bryant James Hazelton, 21, of Callaway were not injured.

The report states the pickup left the roadway near mile marker 14 at about 7:17 p.m.

The road was listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

None of the pickup’s occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Clarks Grove Fire Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.