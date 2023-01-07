051242-F2 Published 8:08 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 17, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $34,400.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Alicia Olson, a married woman, and Jason J. Olson, her husband MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 18, 2013 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: A-508482 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc. Dated: September 19, 2018 Recorded: October 4, 2018 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: A534536 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033188553568 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn Property Address: 806 Harding Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007-2325 Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.172.0160 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 24 and the South 89.5 feet of Lot 22 of Auditor’s Plat No. 1 in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $19,485.18

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 26, 2024, or the next business day if January 26, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 28, 2022 MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard,

Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023

051242-F2