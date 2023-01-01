1 arrested for assault and other reports

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Felipe Julian Carrizales, 28, for domestic assault at 12:47 a.m. Saturday at 210 N. Fourth Ave.

 

1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Vanessa Kay Seath, 41, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:48 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Third Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Juvenile arrested for fleeing, drinking and driving

Police arrested a juvenile for fleeing in a motor vehicle and underage drinking and driving after police attempted to pull over a vehicle at 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East Richway Drive.

 

1 cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited John Daniel Navarro, 33, for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and fleeing on foot at 1:38 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St.

 

TV stolen

A TV was reported stolen from a basement at 2:16 p.m. Sunday at 1603 Todd Ave. The theft occurred the night prior.

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 12:08 a.m. Monday at 906 W. William St. A car reportedly hit a telephone pole and two people fled on foot.

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Jennifer Ann Santiago Estrada, 40, for theft after receiving a report at 3:53 p.m. Monday of a bottle of tequila that was stolen Friday night at 606 S. Broadway.

 

1 arrested for drug possession, warrants

Police arrested Jennifer Michelle Nelson, 40, for drug possession, a felony Rice County warrant and a felony St. Louis County warrant at 11:55 p.m. Monday at 2019 E. Main St.

