2 arrested for DWI and other reports Published 10:09 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Deputies arrested Jenessa Lilljana Olveda, 18, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 740th Avenue and 240th Street.

Police arrested Dustin John Peterson, 40, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety at 11:54 p.m. Thursday on Marshall Street.

Dog bite reported

Deputies received a report at 9:58 a.m. Thursday of a person who had been bit by a stray dog on 190th Street in Alden. The person went to the emergency room.

1 turns self in on warrant

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, reportedly turned himself in on a warrant at 1:01 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

2 juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited two juveniles for disorderly conduct at 8:18 a.m. Thursday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Windows broken out of vehicles

A vehicle window was reported broken out at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at 319 W. Main St.

A window was reported shattered on a van at 6:23 p.m. Thursday at 514 E. Fifth St.