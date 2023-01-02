2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Published 10:09 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies arrested Jenessa Lilljana Olveda, 18, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 740th Avenue and 240th Street.

Police arrested Dustin John Peterson, 40, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety at 11:54 p.m. Thursday on Marshall Street.

 

Dog bite reported

Deputies received a report at 9:58 a.m. Thursday of a person who had been bit by a stray dog on 190th Street in Alden. The person went to the emergency room.

 

1 turns self in on warrant

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, reportedly turned himself in on a warrant at 1:01 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

2 juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited two juveniles for disorderly conduct at 8:18 a.m. Thursday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

 

Windows broken out of vehicles

A vehicle window was reported broken out at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at 319 W. Main St.

A window was reported shattered on a van at 6:23 p.m. Thursday at 514 E. Fifth St.

More News

Groups show support for Hamline University president

Big Lots opens in Northbridge Mall

US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

New Albert Lea girls basketball three-point record set

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections