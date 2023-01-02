2 arrested on warrants and other reports Published 9:36 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Police held Gee Pha, 34, on a local warrant at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Sadie Jo Lewis, 34, on local warrants at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North First Avenue.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School.

2 held on arrest and detain holds

Police held Travis Luke Christensen, 53, on an arrest and detain hold at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1301 W. Clark St.

Police held Juan Meza Guerrero, 40, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.