2 injured in rollover on I-90 Published 5:08 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Slippery road conditions led to a rollover on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning that injured two people, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32, of Osage, and Connie Rae Cowell, 57, of Mankato were both taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The report stated Adams was the driver of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van that was westbound on I-90 at 8:30 a.m. when the van lost control, entered the ditch and rolled near milepost 166 in Hayward Township.

Three children also in the van were not injured.

Roads were listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor.