2 Minnesota lottery players start 2023 with $1M wins; $25K ticket purchased in Albert Lea

Published 6:34 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

By Submitted

Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up Monday to discover that their tickets were worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the $1 million winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses.

The first $1 million winners of 2023 purchased their winning tickets at the following locations:

  • Kwik Trip #111, located at 12585 – 58th St. N., in Oak Park Heights
  • Lunds & Byerlys, located at 3777 Park Center Blvd., in St. Louis Park

More than 12,000 additional winning numbers were also announced this morning, including five $100,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.

The$100,000 winning ticketswere purchased at the following locations:

  • AG Partners, located at 700 – 3rd Ave. S., in Wanamingo
  • Bill’s Superette #6, located at 13996 – 1st St. S.E., in Becker
  • Fast Trip Market, located at 11660 Winnetka Ave. N., in Champlin
  • Godfrey’s Inc., located at 964 State 371 N.W., in Backus
  • Speedway #73, located at 3166 Viking Blvd., in Oak Grove

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Casey’s General Store #3306, at 6515 County Road 136, in St. Cloud
  • Holiday Stationstores LLC, at 4595 Nicols Road, in Eagan
  • Kwik Trip #213, at 5335 Stacy Trail, in Stacy
  • Hy-Vee Gas, at 2717 Bridge Ave., in Albert Lea
  • Speedway #4528, at 16180 Kenrick Ave., in Lakeville

