2 Minnesota lottery players start 2023 with $1M wins; $25K ticket purchased in Albert Lea
Published 6:34 pm Monday, January 2, 2023
Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up Monday to discover that their tickets were worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the $1 million winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses.
The first $1 million winners of 2023 purchased their winning tickets at the following locations:
- Kwik Trip #111, located at 12585 – 58th St. N., in Oak Park Heights
- Lunds & Byerlys, located at 3777 Park Center Blvd., in St. Louis Park
More than 12,000 additional winning numbers were also announced this morning, including five $100,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.
The$100,000 winning ticketswere purchased at the following locations:
- AG Partners, located at 700 – 3rd Ave. S., in Wanamingo
- Bill’s Superette #6, located at 13996 – 1st St. S.E., in Becker
- Fast Trip Market, located at 11660 Winnetka Ave. N., in Champlin
- Godfrey’s Inc., located at 964 State 371 N.W., in Backus
- Speedway #73, located at 3166 Viking Blvd., in Oak Grove
The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- Casey’s General Store #3306, at 6515 County Road 136, in St. Cloud
- Holiday Stationstores LLC, at 4595 Nicols Road, in Eagan
- Kwik Trip #213, at 5335 Stacy Trail, in Stacy
- Hy-Vee Gas, at 2717 Bridge Ave., in Albert Lea
- Speedway #4528, at 16180 Kenrick Ave., in Lakeville