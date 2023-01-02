2 Minnesota lottery players start 2023 with $1M wins; $25K ticket purchased in Albert Lea Published 6:34 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up Monday to discover that their tickets were worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the $1 million winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses.

The first $1 million winners of 2023 purchased their winning tickets at the following locations:

Kwik Trip #111, located at 12585 – 58th St. N., in Oak Park Heights

Lunds & Byerlys, located at 3777 Park Center Blvd., in St. Louis Park

More than 12,000 additional winning numbers were also announced this morning, including five $100,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.

Email newsletter signup

The$100,000 winning ticketswere purchased at the following locations:

AG Partners, located at 700 – 3rd Ave. S., in Wanamingo

Bill’s Superette #6, located at 13996 – 1st St. S.E., in Becker

Fast Trip Market, located at 11660 Winnetka Ave. N., in Champlin

Godfrey’s Inc., located at 964 State 371 N.W., in Backus

Speedway #73, located at 3166 Viking Blvd., in Oak Grove

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations: