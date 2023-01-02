2 walk out with cart full of items and other reports Published 11:27 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Police received a report at 5:56 p.m. of a male and female that walked out without paying for a cart of goods at 1721 W. Main St.

1 turns self in on warrant

Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 23, turned himself in on a warrant at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Email newsletter signup

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies held Encarnacion Chon Garcia Jr., 40, on a Mower County warrant and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Main Street and St. Peter Avenue.

Deputies arrested Tony Lee Quickstad, 46, on a local warrant at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 309 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr., 27, on local warrants and an EOD warrant out of Todd County and Mariah Noelle Curnow, 30, for resisting arrest and two EOD warrants out of Olmsted and Itasca counties.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday at 126 Euclid St. in Alden.

2 injured in crash in Hayward

Two people were reportedly transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after a crash at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday near Freeborn County Road 46 and 830th Avenue in Hayward.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud on East Fourth Street.