24-JV-22-1719 Published 7:37 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

District Court

County of: Freeborn

Judicial District: Third District

Court File Number:

24-JV-22-1719

Case Type:

CHIPS – Permanency

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Amy Marie Gomez, Mother and Italo Yrbin

Gomez, Father

Summons and Notice

Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)

NOTICE TO: ITALO YRBIN GOMEZ and AUSTIN MICHAEL NAVARRO, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea MN 56007, on January 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.

BY:

Dated December 16, 2022 Freeborn County

Court Administration

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

507-668-6014

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 31, 2022, Jan 7 and 14, 2023

24-JV-22-1719