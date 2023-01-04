4 pets die from smoke inhalation following fire Published 8:35 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Three dogs and one cat died from smoke inhalation Monday night after a house fire on Giles Place in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department were dispatched at 6 p.m. Monday to the fire at 203 Giles Place, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the occupants outside the home with smoke coming from the west side of the house, the release stated. The occupants said they had returned home, after being away for about four hours, to find thick black smoke coming from the home. They were able to retrieve one dog, but two dogs and one cat remained in the home. They opened the doors to let out the remaining pets, but none came out.

Fire crews entered the home to extinguish the blaze and locate the remaining pets. Despite firefighters and a homeowner attempting resuscitation of two dogs, all four pets died from smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews remained on scene for about two hours. The fire was contained to the kitchen area with extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

Preliminary findings by Albert Lea Fire Rescue point to batteries charging in the kitchen area as the cause of the fire. The batteries failed during charging and started on fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist with the investigation.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded.