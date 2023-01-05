5 things to do this week: Bridal Showcase, birthday party and more Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

1

Bridal Showcase

Meet with some of Minnesota’s top industry vendors during a bridal showcase from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wedgewood Cove. Everything you need to plan a wedding is under one roof. Wedgewood Cove is at 2200 W. Ninth St.

Email newsletter signup

2

Birthday party

Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village is celebrating their 75th birthday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Stop by for cake, meet the staff and celebrate all that has been accomplished in 75 years. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

3

Pickleball

Learn how to play pickleball when classes start at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Sibley Elementary School. Pickleball looks like tennis but covers a much smaller area. There is no need to bring a partner or provide a paddle or ball unless you want to. A water bottle is strongly encouraged. Registration is required. To register, visit alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1288/winter-spring-22-23/learn-how-to-play-picklebal.

4

Painting class

The Painted Horse Studio will have its first Open Paint of the new year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $25 each, are available at https://checkout.square.site/buy/O2NBUYCFIPWR57ZQ74AF2AIP. Painted Horse Studio is at 10751 880th Ave. in Glenville.

5

The Initials Game

Have you ever wanted to play The Initials Game like they do on KFAN? Glenville Legion Post 264 is hosting an evening of The Initials Game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Bring your team of 2 to 4 players. Spots are limited to six teams per round. Text 507-383-3063 and get your team signed up. The Glenville Legion is at 331 W. Main St. in Glenville.