5 things to do this week: Fundraiser, art and more Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

1

Meal

Help raise funds to support cancer research while enjoying a meal in the cafeteria at 5 p.m. Friday at the Northwood-Kensett High School basketball game. For $7, choose from a baked potato bar or a walking taco, then stay for the game and other special events from the Coaches vs. Cancer team that night. The junior/senior school is at 704 Seventh St. N., in Northwood.

2

Art exhibit

The Albert Lea Art Center continues its annual all-member show. Sixteen artists are displaying 45 pieces in various mediums, and Jacob Schlichter and Nicole Morrison make their new member debuts. The center is at 101 S. Broadway, and the show will run through Feb. 16.

3

Vision board

Brookside Education Center will host “‘Vision Board’ The Law of Attraction with Pam Schmidt” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Making a vision board helps to identify, clarify, concentrate and maintain focus on specific life goals. Vision boards help people focus on values, gratitude and lifestyle choices and becomes an effective tool for authentic alignment and change. Bring poster board, magazines, images, words, scissors, glue sticks, sharpies, glitter sequins, stickers, paper edger, scissors and anything else that inspires you. Registration is required and can be found at alschools.ce.eleyo.com4

4

Hiking

Enjoy a love and hiking date for couples from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Myre-Big Island State Park. There will be fun digital activities along the way. Visit Eventbrite for more information and to purchase tickets. The park is at 19499 780th Ave.

5

Music and Movement

The Albert Lea Public Library is hosting its Music and Movement class at 10 a.m. Thursday. Join them for music, dancing, singing and stories to support literacy development and learning in young children.