5 things to do this week: Hockey, music and more Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Hockey event

The Barn of Chapeau Shores invites Albert Lea hockey players, family, traveling teams and the public to a hockey event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday with food, drinks and friends. Everyone is welcome to watch live hockey on big screen TVs. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Barn of Chapeau Shores is at 504 Lake Chapeau Drive.

Live music

Classically trained pianist and singer Melissa Schulz will bring her unique style of performing on keyboard with drum tracks to Bleachers for the first time from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Her piano chops and vocal versatility allow her to cover almost any genre of music. Scan her QR code around the venue to see her song list and request your favorites. Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill is at 1002 S. Broadway.

Open swim

Third through fifth graders are invited to enjoy a free open swim after school from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Albert Lea Family YMCA, at 2021 W. Main St. Please bring a swimsuit, towel and any other shower supplies needed. Register at alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1317/winter-spring-22-23/open-swim

Open gym

Families are invited to enjoy indoor activity time from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday during family open gym. Spend the morning with children burning off some of that stored up winter energy. Staff will have basketballs, jump ropes and other equipment ready. Register at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1316/winter-spring-22-23/family-open-gym. A family is defined as up to two adults and all children living at the same physical address.

Sock Snowman

Join Annice Sevett, director of the Albert Lea Public Library, and learn how to make an easy sock snowman at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albert Lea Senior Center for the Memory Cafe. You do not need to be a member to join. The Senior Center is located at 1739 W. Main St.