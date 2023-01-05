5 things to do this week: Sledding, archery and more Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

1

Sledding

Albert Lea Family Ministries will have a sledding event at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lakeview Elementary School. Albert Lea Fire Rescue as well as the Albert Lea Police Reserve will be around for safety. Hand warmers and hot chocolate will be provided. Lakeview Elementary is at 902 Abbott St.

2

Email newsletter signup

Archery Tournament

Full Draw Archery Club of Albert Lea will host an indoor 3-D archery tournament from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Thirty 3-D targets will be set up at various distances up to 30 yards. Cost is $10 per person, and everyone is welcome. Full Draw Archery Club is at 133 S. Newton Ave. For more information contact Ryan Shea at 507-402-8468 or Jeff Laskowske at 701-739-0000.

3

Live music

Steve Boyken from Ron & Steve Unplugged will be at RJ’s on 5th Ave. Bar & Grill in Ellendale from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. RJ’s is at 217 5th Ave. in Ellendale.

4

Minnesota Teen and Adult Challenge

Minnesota Teen and Adult Challenge will bring a men’s choir from their Rochester treatment center at 9 a.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church. During their performance, members will share meaningful faith stories. After worship there will be a discussion on issues that led up to drug addiction and rehabilitation with youth, high schoolers and adults in Trinity Hall. A free meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church is at 501 S. Washington Ave.

5

Needles, Pins & More

Bring your current small craft project to the Albert Lea Public Library and work on it with others in the community during the Needles, Pins & More event at 10 a.m. Thursday. Needles, Pins & More meets on the first Thursday of every month.