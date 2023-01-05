5 things to do this week: Tournaments, collectible show and more Published 6:02 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

1

Bowling tournament

Strike Zone — at 1003 Eighth St. N. in Northwood — will host their Sixth Annual Dave Waters Alex Ritzert Memorial Bowling Tournament. There will be a nine-pin bowling tournament with four shifts of bowling between Friday and Saturday, as well as a bake sale and silent auction Saturday. All proceeds will be split between Worth County Relay for Life and heroes fighting against cancer. The event is from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

2

Archery tournament

Full Draw Archery Club of Albert Lea — at 133 S. Newton Ave. in Albert Lea — will host an indoor 3-D archery tournament from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Targets will be set up at various distances and include three moving targets and three pop-up ones. Cost is $10 per person. Everyone is welcome.

3

Toy, Truck and Collectible Show

The 32nd annual Tiger City Farm Toy, Truck and Collectible show opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through 3 p.m. Sunday at Northbridge Mall. Over 300 tables and over 100 vendors will be on display for Minnesota’s largest toy show. There is truly something for everyone, so bring the whole family. Northbridge Mall is at 2510 Bridge Ave.

4

Crafts

The Albert Lea Public Library — at 211 E. Clark St. — will host a paper mache heart crafting event from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Join them in the Children’s Library for the family event.

5

Live music

Steve Boyken from Ron & Steve Unplugged will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bend in the Road in Manchester. The event is a Sunday Funday filled with award-winning pizza, drinks and classic rock and pop music live. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester.