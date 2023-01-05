5 to 8 inches of snow possible in upcoming storm Published 6:28 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Freeborn County ahead of a storm that is expected to move into the area starting Wednesday night.

According to the weather agency, heavy snow is expected Wednesday evening into early Thursday, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph, so blizzard conditions are not anticipated.

The Weather Service is forecasting 5 to 8 inches of snow for the area, with a 95% chance of Albert Lea getting more than 2 inches of snow and a 64% chance of receiving more than 6 inches of snow.

People should plan on slippery road conditions. The conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

The winter storm watch is also in effect for Faribault, Blue Earth, Waseca and Steele counties.