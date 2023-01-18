Tigers wrestlers stay undefeated in Big 9 Conference Published 8:37 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Albert Lea wrestlers are still undefeated in the Big 9 Conference after a tri-meet Tuesday against Mankato East and Rochester Mayo.

Albert Lea defeated Rochester Mayo 40-31.

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) over Andrew Trimble (Rochester Mayo) by Fall

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Juan Cobarruvias (Rochester Mayo) by Technical Fall 21-5

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Adam Buenger (Rochester Mayo) by Major Decision 14-2

126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Max Erickson (Rochester Mayo) by Fall

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Kellen Burger (Rochester Mayo) by Major Decision 16-4

145 Calder Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea) by Fall

152 Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) over Kamden Ernste (Rochester Mayo) by Decision 4-1

160 Mason Attig (Albert Lea) over Carter Funk (Rochester Mayo) by Fall

170 Logan Burger (Rochester Mayo) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea) by Fall

182 Dylan Peper (Rochester Mayo) over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) by Decision 11-5

195 Lucas Peterson (Rochester Mayo) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) by Major Decision 12-0

220 Ethan Peper (Rochester Mayo) received a forfeit

285 Caleb Loomis (Rochester Mayo) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) by Fall

Albert Lea defeated Mankato East 48-22.

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) over Jackson Stensrud (Mankato East) by Major Decision 14-2 113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Jackson Buboltz (Mankato East) by Fall 120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit 126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) received a forfeit 132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) received a forfeit 138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Bennett Blom (Mankato East) by Technical Fall 18-3 145 Luke Scholtes (Mankato East) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea) by Fall 152 Ben Glogoski (Mankato East) over Estabon Mixteco (Albert Lea) by Fall 160 Elliot Betz (Mankato East) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) bey Decision 6-3 170 Max Morgan (Mankato East) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea) by Decision 9-3 182 Brian Thilges (Mankato East) over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) by Major Decision 12-0 195 Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) received a forfeit 220 Patrick Holcomb (Albert Lea) over Xavier Roberts (Mankato East) by Decision 7-2 285 Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) received a forfeit The team will wrestle again Thursday when they head up to Coon Rapids for a tri with them and Champlin Park.