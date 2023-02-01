Albert Lea Education Association has event

The Albert Lea Education Association held an event on Jan. 20 at The Barn of Chapeau Shores to build unity among ALEA union members and to boost morale as they began the second half of the school year. They applied for a grant from the Education Minnesota organization, which funded this event. PJ’s Catering and All About the Cupcake made food and Dueling Keys provided entertainment for the event. They held a silent auction fundraiser where union members donated prizes and baskets that attendants could bid on. They raised over $500 for the ALEA scholarship program. Each year ALEA awards two $750 scholarships for high school seniors pursuing a degree in education. Provided
The Albert Lea Education Association held an event on Jan. 20 at The Barn of Chapeau Shores to build unity among ALEA union members and to boost morale as they began the second half of the school year. They applied for a grant from the Education Minnesota organization, which funded this event. PJ's Catering and All About the Cupcake made food and Dueling Keys provided entertainment for the event. They held a silent auction fundraiser where union members donated prizes and baskets that attendants could bid on. They raised over $500 for the ALEA scholarship program. Each year ALEA awards two $750 scholarships for high school seniors pursuing a degree in education. Provided